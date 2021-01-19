Warrants for artiste in Meesha case issued

LAHORE:A magisterial court issued bailable arrest warrants for one Ali Gul for not appearing before the court in a case registered against him, Meesha Shafi and others for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has directed authorities concerned to produce Ali Gul before the court by February 9. Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari heard the case. The court has also shown its dismay as no one appeared on the behalf of the FIA. The court in its orders directed Director FIA to look into the matter and take necessary action against officials responsible.

In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.