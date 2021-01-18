Alpine announce new racing director

LONDON: The Alpine Formula One team has announced the arrival of Davide Brivio as racing director.

Alpine – formerly Renault – say Brivio’s specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks and that he will report to chief executive Laurent Rossi.

The news comes after the departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul earlier this week.

Brivio joins after more than 20 years in the MotoGP Championship – in 2020 his Suzuki team celebrated double success, taking the team title and Joan Mir crowned champion.