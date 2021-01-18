close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
January 18, 2021

Alpine announce new racing director

Sports

P
Pa
January 18, 2021

LONDON: The Alpine Formula One team has announced the arrival of Davide Brivio as racing director.

Alpine – formerly Renault – say Brivio’s specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks and that he will report to chief executive Laurent Rossi.

The news comes after the departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul earlier this week.

Brivio joins after more than 20 years in the MotoGP Championship – in 2020 his Suzuki team celebrated double success, taking the team title and Joan Mir crowned champion.

Latest News

More From Sports