FDE makes mockery of court’s orders on transfer issue

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) officers have flagrantly breached court’s orders by issuing orders to send back 200 male and female teachers to their native towns.

Director General (DG) Ikram Ali and Director Legal Azam Gakhar have set the future of 200 families at stake by misinterpreting court’s orders.

5 female teachers became so depressed due to the illegal orders that they passed away.

FDE DG Ikram Ali, Director (Legal) Azam Gakhar and Director (Planning) Saqib Shahab have issued orders to send to their native towns 200 male and female teachers who were posted in directorate on deputation from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. They have issued these orders by misinterpreting Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision. Certain teachers had resorted to IHC for their permanent merger and posting in Islamabad. The IHC had rejected their petition for permanent merger. The FDE has issued orders to send these teachers back to their native towns under the pretext of these court orders. While these teachers were performingtheir duties in Islamabad under wedlock policy . The teachers who were serving in Islamabad since 5 to 28 years in Islamabad also included in these teachers.

On the other hand Justice Gul Autrangzeb of IHC had given a detailed decision in respect of petition No 194/2020 pertaining to wedlock policy which is available at IHC website.

Justice Gul Aurangzeb had said in this decision that those who are working on deputation under wedlock polcy will not be sent back to their native towns. This wedlock policy is not specific for a certain period but it is applicable as long as wife and husband serve in one city.

When contacted the teacher Javed Swati who is struggling for the affected teachers said on one side law is in place which entitles us to stay in Islamabad and on the others side the decision of Justice Gul Aurang Zeb is there that both wife and husband are entitled to stay in a city under wedlock policy. But FDE misinterpreted the court’s orders to harass 200 families.

The discriminatory treatment came to open when FDE regularised 16 female teachers during this period due to personal interests and pressure and promoted them to next grade.

He said that he had right to file intra court appeal and move Supreme Court and he would place all these injustices before the apex court. We will go to such length that either all the favorites will be equally treated with us or we will all will be regularized.

He disclosed that 5 female teachers have died due to brain hammaroage in the face of these illegal orders. Those who are alive are in miserable conditions. He said we are struggling for our rights and the law guarantess the protection of our rights.