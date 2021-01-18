Man wounded by mugger in Landhi

A man was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Landhi neighbourhood while an elderly man died due to unknown reasons in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday.

Police said that a man suffered injuries in a firing incident in Landhi, adding that the victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Officials said that the incident took place when the man identified as 24-year-old Hidayatullah, son of Mehboob, offered resistance during an attempt to rob him, adding that the suspects had managed to escape.

Separately, an elderly man died near the mobile market in Shah Faisal Colony, according to the police. They said that his body was taken to the Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination and then to the morgue to await identification. Officials said that the cause of the man’s death is yet to be ascertained, adding that they were waiting for the post-mortem examination report to find out the cause of death.