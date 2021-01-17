Commissioner reviews uplift projects

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Saturday presided over a meeting to review development projects in provincial capital here at DC office.

The meeting discussed annual development plans under MNAs and MPAs package.

During the meeting, Director Development also briefed the DC Lahore about Metropolitan Corporation Lahore’s 67 schemes.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz sought detailed report of 67 schemes from the development wing of the district administration Lahore till Monday.

He directed the officers to brief in detail that when these schemes would be started and in which areas.

He said that regular development work would be approved after the briefing.

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaign: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Nashtar Town, Katcha Jail Road, Chungi Amar Sandhu and different places of Gulberg Area to monitor the ongoing

polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021.

Briefing on the occasion, the Health Department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to 1.8 million children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of polio virus.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner also administered anti-polio drops along with Vitamin-A drops to children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC)-52 Tulspura, Wahga zone and monitor anti-polio campaign activities including finger marking, door marking and technical sheets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zakhi Shakir visited UC-55 Tariq Colony, Mustafabad, Aziz Bhatti zone to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio and also check attendance of polio workers.