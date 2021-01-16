Biggest drama serial 'Khuda aur Mohabat' will soon be on Geo TV

KARACHIi: The biggest drama serial starting in the new year has caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry these days. The story, direction, acting and music of this mega serial are being discussed everywhere but now all these secrets are being uncovered. Created under the banner of Seventh Sky Entertainment under the supervision of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

The biggest New Year serial " Khuda aur Mohabat " will soon be aired on Geo TV, Pakistan's largest entertainment channel. Will The promos of this iconic serial have also increased the eagerness of the viewers. So far only a few glimpses of the drama have surfaced and this fascinating glimpse has caused a stir everywhere. The great news for the drama fans is that the release date of this mega serial will be announced very soon which the viewers are eagerly waiting for. It is claimed that this time the story will be the biggest entertainment of the new year for the drama fans. However, as the promotion of the mega serial unfolds, the taste, passion and obsession of the viewers towards this serial is also increasing.

Well known director Wajahat Hussain's shooting has enlightened the story of renowned writer, story and playwright, scriptwriter and novelist Hashim Nadeem in the colors of reality. In this masterpiece serial of "Seventh Sky Entertainment", while the majestic stars of the industry will show the spark of their performances together, the duo of famous actor Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz will also captivate the fans. The promotion of this iconic serial of Pakistan's largest entertainment channel has now made the public very anxious.

On the other hand, the magic of Naveed Nowshad's composition, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Nish Asher's voice along with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's magical voice is increasing the anxiety of the people. What new characters are emerging this time in a heart touching story consisting of an eternal story of love and romance and how much longer will the viewers have to wait to watch this mega serial? All this and much more will be brought to light very soon.