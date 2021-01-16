Ehsaas programme in Pindi district soon

RAWALPINDI: The government is going to launch an Ehsaas Survey Programme here in Rawalpindi district. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar told a presser Friday. Dr Sania said that an Ehsaas digital survey had been launched in Rawalpindi district and teams were visiting door-to-door to collect data in seven tehsils in Rawalpindi. She said that this programme was already working in 41 districts. We are going to start this program from Jan 25, 2021, she said. She said: “Ehsaas is conducting a door-to-door survey all over the country to collect data about the socioeconomic status of households.” It is the first-ever fully digital survey that continues in various districts across the country to register deserving households under Ehsaas, she said, adding that the survey has been completed in 41 districts of the country while it’s underway in 75 districts. We are providing a proper training in Ehsaas programme to teachers, she said. She said that to ensure transparency and integrity in data collection, the entire survey process had been made end-to-end digital. Owing to the technical nature of the computerized Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators and supervisers was an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology. This is also critical to ensuring survey quality, she added. This is a digital survey being completed under a transparent procedure and without any discrimination. She urged the citizens to get registered in Ehsaas, the households should cooperate with the survey teams and share factually true data when the survey teams visit them.