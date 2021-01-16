Ehsas programme in Pindi district soon

RAWALPINDI: The government is going to launch an Ehsaas Survey Programme here in Rawalpindi district.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar told a presser Friday.

Dr Sania said that an Ehsaas digital survey had been launched in Rawalpindi district and teams were visiting door-to-door to collect data in seven tehsils in Rawalpindi. She said that this programme was already working in 41 districts. We are going to start this program from Jan 25, 2021, she said.

She said: “Ehsaas is conducting a door-to-door survey all over the country to collect data about the socioeconomic status of households.”

It is the first-ever fully digital survey that continues in various districts across the country to register deserving households under Ehsaas, she said, adding that the survey has been completed in 41 districts of the country while it’s underway in 75 districts. We are providing a proper training in Ehsaas programme to teachers, she said.

She said that to ensure transparency and integrity in data collection, the entire survey process had been made end-to-end digital. Owing to the technical nature of the computerized Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators and supervisers was an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology. This is also critical to ensuring survey quality, she added.

This is a digital survey being completed under a transparent procedure and without any discrimination.

She urged the citizens to get registered in Ehsaas, the households should cooperate with the survey teams and share factually true data when the survey teams visit them.

No forms are being distributed among the citizens for the survey, she said, adding it’s free of cost and no one is allowed to charge any fee for carrying out survey of the households.

To ensure 100 percent coverage of the households under the survey, she said that tehsils had been divided into blocks based on the population. This approach ensures 100 percent coverage and enables the identification of left-out households in the survey operations.

She also said to facilitate deserving households in self-registration, Ehsaas registration desks were also being launched at tehsil-level in the country. The opening of registration desks is linked to the completion of the survey in each district.