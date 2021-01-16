Minister says KP people to benefit the most from CPEC

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a huge economic project envisaged to usher in a new era of prosperity across Pakistan and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may prove to be the direct beneficiaries.

This he stated while visiting the China Window on Friday. The provincial minister went around various galleries of the premises and took interest in the informative materials displayed therein.

He also signed the Friendship Wall and wrote his remarks in the visitor book on the occasion.

“I feel deeply pleased to have visited the China Window and am confident that such institutions may help in updating knowledge on culture, civic norms and socio-economic life of the people of both countries,” he remarked.

The China Window, he added, is surely doing an excellent job of educating the Peshawarites on life and developments in China and the provincial government would also support it to ensure its better functioning.

While highlighting the objectives of CPEC, Taimur Jhagra said: “Enabling the local stakeholders to derive maximum possible benefits of CPEC, promotion of Chinese language learning trends is indeed the foremost requirement which would be helpful to the job seekers.” He also said that Rashakai Economic Zone, as one of the offshoots of CPEC, is expected to generate 0.2 million job opportunities.