PPP to enhance ties with students’ groups

Islamabad : The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has reiterated its commitment to further enhance the contacts with students organisation.

Engaging in a group interaction with students from various organizations, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP is always very happy to meet with student leaders and youth associations who want to engage in constructive politics and build on democratic institutions. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always been keen to support student bodies, youth leaders and the PPP is committed to creating a culture of critical thought, progressive politics and openness for the huge youth cohort of Pakistan as they are the future of our country,” she said in an interaction with students from various organisations.

The meeting was also attended by Central Information Secretary PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP Punjab, Hasan Murtaza and Malaika Raza from PPP.

Students from Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pashtun Hazaras demanded that student unions must be reinstated in all universities. They discussed the need for nationwide politicization of students and asked for campus demilitarization. They shared their concerns regarding hostels, administrative issues, lack of scholarships and budget slashes.

The students demanded that sexual harassment committees in universities should be established and implementation of the law must be made effective.