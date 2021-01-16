Vaccination drive against typhoid to start from Feb 1

Rawalpindi : An awareness seminar was held in Rawalpindi Medical university (RMU) regarding upcoming vaccination campaign against Typhoid fever. Seminar was chaired by Prof Muhammad Umar VC Rawalpindi Medical University, says a press release.

He said that RMU would fully support the preventive programme and university will fully participate in this campaign to make this successful. He said that RMU has already made local research base treatment guidelines for typhoid fever. Seminar was attended by doctors, nurses and staff from District Health Authority, Dr Ehsan Ghani DHO, Fehmeeda Malik Focal Person, and WHO representative. Seminar was fallowed by walk.

Prof Rai Asghar professor of Pediatrics at RMU said that typhoid fever is caused by salmonella typhi and signs and symptoms of typhoid fever are different in children than those in adults.

Children present with high grade 103-105 Fahrenheit continuous fever without any other localising features. Coated tongue, rose spots and bradycardia are not commonly present and unreliable. However hepatosplenomagly (enlargement of liver and spleen) is a constant feature. He further added that widal and typhidot tests are highly unreliable and no more recommended. However blood culture is the gold standard test but not available everywhere.

Typhoid may have many complications if not properly treated. Child can develop hepatitis, osteomyelitis, diarrhoea, intestinal haemorrhage and perforation leading to peritonitis, toxic myocarditis, shock, encephalopathy, cerebral edema and meningitis.