Thank you, teachers

The world is going through turbulent times. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the political, economic and social dynamics of the world where we have been forced to come to terms with the ‘new normal’ of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The country’s healthcare workers have fought valiantly against the invisible enemy and are continuing to sacrifice their time and life for the greater good. We must, however, also not forget the dedication of teachers who have given their best to keep the education system of the country running effectively.

Online classes have been frustrating for students, and this has been the same for teachers who had to deliver their lectures from homes as well as from schools even during these disturbing times. Even when they felt like giving up, they continued to strive hard and not complain once about the problems they were facing, such as the lack of internet connectivity or the unavailability of other resources, for the better future of students. Their dedication should not go unnoticed and should be recognised by the state.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad