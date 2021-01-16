Boy kidnapped, killed by PUBG friend

LAHORE:The body of a 13-year old boy, who was killed after being abducted in the Raiwind area, was recovered on Friday.

The victim was identified as Hassan Abbas, 13. The accused had kidnapped Hassan and two other children and took them from Raiwind to Sheikhupura. The children had become friends with the nominated accused at the PUBG game. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s uncle Ghulam Hussain.

Two arrested : Sheikhupura District police arrested two criminals. Noor Shah check post of Factory Area Police Station arrested Zain alias Zaini, an accused of A category and Sharaqpur Sharif police arrested Ali Raza for having illicit arms.

accidents: Nine persons were killed and 751 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 698 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 419 seriously injured persons were shifted to hospitals, while 332 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Murderer arrested: A man, who killed a girl and injured her sister in Factory Area three days ago, turned out to be an employee of a sensitive department. The accused Muhammad Abdullah Karimi, son of Aslam Masih, a resident of Narowal Kotwali, had come on a five-day leave. The accused was recruited in the department six years ago and worked in Attock District.