SNGPL asked to resolve PIEDMC issues

LAHORE:Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid instructed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to fully cooperate with Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and resolve the issues related with utilities connections to the industries at the earliest. He issued these instructions in a review meeting on the development work of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park (QABP) and Bhalwal Industrial estate. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi, CEO Javaid Ilyas, COO Ali Moazam Syed, CFO Asif ur Rehman and officers of district government Sheikhupura, FESCO and Sui Gas participated in the meeting.

CEO PIEDMC briefed the meeting about the current scenario and requested him to issue required funds for Sui Gas project in QABP and electricity project in Bhalwal Industrial estate.