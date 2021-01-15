Plunder runs deep in blood of PML-N, PPP leaders: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the corruption king is enjoying a luxurious life outside the country while his disciples are making hue and cry in the country to protect the vested interests of their absconding leader.

In a statement, she emphasised that plunder and Iqama-holding run deep in the blood of both PML-N and PPP leaders, adding that ‘Loot and run’ was no politics. Billions of rupees were stashed abroad through corruption in the past, she added.

The SACM said that everybody was familiar with mind-boggling stories of money-laundering of self-appointed khadim-e-aala, who always preferred financial interests over genuine public needs. The so-called lions of yesterday have turned into jackals today. In fact, these are just pygmies before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan, she said.

Meanwhile, the timely decisions of the government had been acknowledged worldwide, she added.

Dr Firdous said the total number of corona cases had reached 147,292 as 2,655,241 had been tested so far. As many as 767 new cases were reported and 25 persons perished during the last 24 hours in the province, added the SACM.