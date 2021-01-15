Plunder runs deep in blood of PML-N, PPP leaders: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the corruption king is enjoying a luxurious life outside the country while his disciples are making hue and cry in the country to protect the vested interests of their absconding leader.

In a statement, she emphasised that plunder and Iqama-holding run deep in the blood of both PML-N and PPP leaders, adding that ‘Loot and run’ was no politics. Billions of rupees were stashed abroad through corruption in the past, she added.

The SACM said that everybody was familiar with mind-boggling stories of money-laundering of self-appointed khadim-e-aala, who always preferred financial interests over genuine public needs. The so-called lions of yesterday have turned into jackals today. In fact, these are just pygmies before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan, she said. Meanwhile, the timely decisions of the government had been acknowledged worldwide, she added.

Dr Firdous said the total number of corona cases had reached 147,292 as 2,655,241 had been tested so far. As many as 767 new cases were reported and 25 persons perished during the last 24 hours in the province, added the SACM.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan should start looking for next ‘job’.

In a statement issued Thursday, she said one of the bamboos of the ‘government hut’ fell down and now it is standing on propaganda and lies. She said the other three bamboos will soon slip away from their place, adding, the charity party will soon be converted into a box party.

She said only ‘Ehtesab Akbar’, ‘Zill-e-Chauhan’ and ‘Baji Khadima’ will be left to save the sinking boat of Imran Khan. She said the government with four extra seats won’t be able to bear the burden of 400 resignations.

Nadeem Afzal Chan took the right decision at the right time, she said, adding, no honourable minister was ready to acknowledge the fake decisions of a fake prime minister.