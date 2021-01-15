HRW slams India for IOJK abuses, crackdown on Muslims, critics

NEW YORK: A prominent international human rights watchdog has denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for intensifying repression in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting Muslims in India and for harassing, arresting and prosecuting activists, journalists, and critics.

In its World Report 2021, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Indian government continued to impose harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in Jammu and Kashmir since revoking the state’s constitutional status in August, 2019 and splitting it into two federally governed territories.

Attacks continued against minorities, especially Muslims, even as authorities failed to take action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who vilified Muslims and BJP supporters who engaged in violence, the report said. The Covid-19 lockdown disproportionately hurt marginalised communities due to loss of livelihoods and lack of food, shelter, health care, and other basic needs, it added. “The Indian government seems determined to punish peaceful criticism using draconian laws, while sending a broader message that chills dissent,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW South Asia Director.

“Instead of addressing growing attacks on Muslims, minorities, and women, Indian authorities increased their crackdown on critical voices in 2020.”

In the 761-page World Report 2021, its 31st edition, HRW reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries.

In his introductory essay, Executive Director Kenneth Roth argued that the incoming US administration should embed respect for human rights in its domestic and foreign policy in a way that was more likely to survive future US administrations that might be less committed to human rights.

Roth emphasised that even as the Trump administration mostly abandoned the protection of human rights, other governments stepped forward to champion rights. “The Biden administration should seek to join, not supplant, this new collective effort.”

In Kashmir, the report said, scores of people remained detained without charge under the draconian Public Safety Act, which permits detention without trial for up to two years.

The government also clamped down on critics, journalists, and human rights activists, it said, adding: “In June, the government announced a new media policy in Jammu and Kashmir that empowers the authorities to decide what is ‘fake news, plagiarism and unethical or anti-national activities’ and to take punitive action against media outlets, journalists, and editors”.

“The policy contains vague provisions that are open to abuse and could unnecessarily restrict and penalise legally protected speech.”

The report said restrictions, including on access to communications networks, since August 2019 adversely affected livelihoods, particularly in the tourism-dependent Kashmir Valley.

It further said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act continued to provide effective immunity from prosecution to security forces, even for serious human rights abuses.

“Crimes against Dalits increased, in part as backlash by members of dominant castes against what they might perceive as a challenge to caste hierarchy,” the report added.