Fog likely to grip certain areas of KP

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.
In a daily report, the Met Office says that shallow fog is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu and D I Khan districts during morning hours. Lowest minimum temperature -07°C was recorded in Parachinar on Thursday.