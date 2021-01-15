close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
A
APP
January 15, 2021

Fog likely to grip certain areas of KP

Peshawar

A
APP
January 15, 2021

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In a daily report, the Met Office says that shallow fog is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu and D I Khan districts during morning hours. Lowest minimum temperature -07°C was recorded in Parachinar on Thursday.

