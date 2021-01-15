Corona kills 25 more

LAHORE:Around 25 patients died of COVID-19 and 767 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,348 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 147,292 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,411 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,655,241 in the province.