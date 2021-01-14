‘Muharrars’ to be tested before postings

Islamabad The Islamabad Police has decided to appoint 'Muharrars' (Station Clerks) at all police stations after test and interview.

Keeping in view public complaints about indecent attitudes by station clerks in police stations, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to appoint station clerks after test and interview.

A Committee comprising SSP (Operations), SP (Investigation), SP (CTD) and DSP (Special Branch) has been constituted which will conduct interviews after tests of station clerks and to decide about their appointments.

The basic purpose of this exercise is to judge the understanding of policemen about police rules, affairs of police stations and decency towards the public.