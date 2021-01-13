10,270 scholarships awarded to students in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 10,270 scholarships of various categories have been awarded to the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years under the Higher Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) and Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with a total cost of Rs337.13 million.

This was told to a meeting of the Board of Directors with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Dawood and Secretary Finance, Aatif Rehman, the meeting was attended by other members of the BoD and officials concerned. Briefing the meeting about the details of various scholarships provided to the student, it was informed that under the CMEEF, seven foreign Ph Scholarships have been awarded to eligible students with a total cost of Rs191.00 million.

Similarly, 74 undergraduate and 39 Graduate Scholarships worth Rs52.42 million have been provided to students for admissions in educational institutions across the country. The meeting was further told that under the HEEF, a total of 10,156 Scholarships amounting to Rs95.13 million have been awarded to the students of BS in public sector colleges of the province on merit cum affordability basis.