FDE issues guidelines for schools reopening

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued special guidelines for the public sector schools, colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory to operate in ways to counteract COVID-19 spread.

According to a notification issued by the FDE on Tuesday, it was stated that Saturday shall remain working day during this academic session for all educational institutions.

In the notification, every head of the institution has been asked to reach the institution half an hour before the timings.

The total number of periods per day will be seven, while every head of the institution shall use the given template to design indigenous timetables, it added.

The institution has been directed to ensure density management by calling students in groups as earlier during the schools closure in first phase of COVID-19. It was directed that no break shall be observed and the tuck shops shall remain closed.

The entry points of schools shall check temperature, ensure hand wash and sensitization of every student and staffer.

FDE has strictly banned the entry without mask in the educational institutions.

The disinfection of the building premises and buses will be ensured every day after dismissal, it mentioned.

The cleanliness of wash rooms and availability of soap therein shall be ensured. The morning shift will be continued from 8:30 a.m. to 01:30 p.m, while the timings of evening shift will be from 01:45 p.m to 06:45 p.m. During the both shifts seven periods each will be conducted.