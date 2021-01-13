MGC presents freight train proposal

KARACHI: The Marine Group of Companies presented a business proposal for freight trains to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati during his recent visit to the group’s office, a statement said.

Swati was accompanied by MNA Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, and Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Nisar Ahmed Memon, who deeply appreciated the presentations and plans aimed at generating additional revenues for Railways.

He assured of his commitment to move ahead with the private sector for immediate and out-of-the-box freight trains business solutions in the best interest of the PR.

Earlier, Marine Group Chairman Aasim A Siddiqui welcomed the minister. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) Chief Executive Sharique Siddiqui, and Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) Chief Operating Officer Jawaid Siddiqui gave brief presentations to show how the private sector could help the PR earn additional revenues.

PIBT CE focused on the addition of a 6km track to connect PIBT with the Jumma Goth junction. He said this would not only significantly increase revenue for PR, but would also minimise environmental issues and reduce transportation cost of coal. PIL COO highlighted that opportunities could be harnessed by PR, with the help of the private sector, by using the existing set of freight wagons locomotives. He said it could be done without additional investments.