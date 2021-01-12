Turkish FM due today

ISLAMABAD: The forthcoming three-day visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Pakistan on Tuesday (today) will help further deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, says the Foreign Office. It is seen as regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu, heading a delegation, will pay an official visit to Pakistan on January 12 marking it as his third visit during the last two and a half years.

“Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalised under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership”, the Foreign Office said.

The Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), signed in the 6th Session of HLSCC, has 71 action points for deeper cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields. Turkey and Pakistan’s relations have strengthened over the decades and is seen as Islamabad’s strongest ally.

The Turkish foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on the prime minister and the president during the visit. The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

“The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect,” pointed out the Foreign Office.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC and ECO.

“Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” said the Foreign Office.