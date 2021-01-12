Imran became PM on basis of an NRO: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself reached the PM office with the help of an NRO [deal], given to him on the foreign funding case.

Talking to the media, he said it was time to declare Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar proclaimed offenders, saying both would not find any space to hide on this planet once the details of their corruption came to surface. He said that the PML-N era was an era of record development in the country and the PTI government could not overshadow the performance of our tenure though the allegations of corruption. He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the allegations of receiving Rs70 billion as commission in Multan Sukkur Motorway, levelled against him by the government. He said the amount on the project was invested by China, which directly transferred the amount to its own recommended contractors. He said in reality, it was government itself which was receiving commission to benefit medicine, atta and sugar mafias. He said PDM was standing firm and its leadership was united on one-point agenda that the game that had been played with the people of Pakistan for last 72 years should come to an end now. He said instead of an in-house change, the viable option was that entire opposition should resign. He said that system would be nothing less than a piece of paper when 400 parliamentarians would submit their resignations.