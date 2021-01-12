Special Branch official found dead

NOWSHERA: The body of an official of the Special Branch of the Mardan Police was found on the Noor Gul Baba Road here on Monday.

It was learnt that the body did not bear any signs of torture and it was sent to the forensic lab for the post-mortem. The Cantonment Police Station officials had been informed that a body was lying on the Noor Gul Baba Road. The body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera, where the man was identified as Shahidullah son of Habibur Rahman hailing from Mardan district.

His brother told the police that he had gone to Nowshera in connection with some work and it was not known as to what had caused his death.