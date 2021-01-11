Naseer Turabi passes away

KARACHI: Renowned poet, writer and intellectual Naseer Turabi passed away in Karachi on Sunday. He was 75.

Naseer Turabi was born on January 15, 1945 in Hyderabad, which was then called Deccan. His father Allama Rasheed Turabi was also a renowned religious scholar of Indian Subcontinent.

Turabi had done his MA in Mass Communications from University of Karachi in 1968. He had been suffering from respiratory issues for some time. He left four books, including Aks-e-Faryadi (Ghazliyat), Shairyaat, Laraib and Lughatul Awam (Urdu dictionary).

Turabi’s funeral prayers will be held today (Monday) after Zohrain at Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Ancholi, after which he will be interred at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

The poet fraternity, including Dr Shadab Ahsani, Zaib Azkar, Rehana Roohi, Khalid Moin, Fatima Zehra Jabeen, Dr Hina Ambreen, Shagufta Shafiq, Injila Hamesh, Ishrat Moin Seema, Prof Shahnaz Perveen, Ehtesham Anwar and others expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family and Urdu world for the loss. It is said Naseer Turabi was one of the great Urdu poets and linguists. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leaders have also expressed grief over the poet’s demise and offered condolences to his family.