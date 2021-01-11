Nothing will happen to government: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that April will come after March and nothing will happen. Elections will be held only after the government completes its term.

There is no consensus among the PDM parties but there is a clear dissent.

Even the opponents cannot point a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The present government is pursuing a policy of complete adherence to transparency and merit.

Punjab Governor expressed these views while talking to party workers and media at the residence of Zafar Sindhu, a central member of the PTI, on Sunday.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that opposition parties should give up hope of holding early general elections as the elections would be held only after the completion of the government term. The people will decide by the power of their vote who they want to vote for and bring to power in the future. The people stand with the government policies, not with the opposition parties and the government is taking steps to provide relief to the people in every field even in difficult times, he said.

The governor said that devolution of power to lower level was the government’s first priority and as soon as we overcome corona, local government elections would be held in Punjab and there was no doubt that public issues would be addressed through local bodies.