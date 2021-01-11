KP CM calls for developing skilled workforce

PESHAWAR: The 17th meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP- TEVTA) has approved the creation of 462 new posts to functionalise 10 technical education institutes in the newly-merged districts.

The meeting was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of creation of the said posts as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the authority and clarified that the technical educational institutions in the merged districts should be made fully functional on priority basis.

He stressed the need for developing a skilled workforce keeping in view the growing industrialisation and future needs in the province and directed the authorities to finalise the action plan under consideration for this purpose in the shortest possible time.

The CM directed the officials of the TEVTA to develop close liaison and linkages with higher education institutions and industries to produce skilled workforce and professional people in line with modern requirements of the local industries with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities for local people.

Besides provincial ministers Akbar Ayub Khan and Sultan Muhammad Khan, the meeting was attended by secretaries concerned, members of the board of directors and other officials.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting of the Board of Directors and it was informed that a budget of Rs4769.814 million had been allocated for TEVTA during the current financial year.

The recommendations of the committee constituted for handing over of technical institutes under the System of Technical and Vocational Educational Training (STVET) to KP TEVTA were also approved in the meeting.

The BoD meeting also approved a one year extension in the contact period of the employee hired by STVET on contract basis so that the training activities in the institutions could be continued.

Commerce and Industries for the establishment of Center for Information and Communication Technology in Peshawar and for the establishment of Technical and Vocational Centre for women at Upper Dir.