close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Shop gutted in Hangu blaze

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

HANGU: A shop of tyres and oil gutted in a blaze caused by electricity short-circuiting on Stadium Road in Hangu on Sunday.

Locals said that all of a sudden fire erupted in the two-storey shop - Rahmat Tyres & oil dealer - that reduced all the goods to ashes. The teams of Rescue 1122 were called out soon as the fire broke out.

Latest News

More From Peshawar