Malik says India behind deteriorating situation in Balochistan

ISLMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Rehman Malik said Saturday that India was behind the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, which needed to be stopped and prevented in time by exposing India at all international forums including United Nations.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot after the burial of his sister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that he was saddened today and it would be better not to be asked any political questions. He also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief terrorist and is not only pushing the entire region towards war but has become a threat to world peace also. He said that Modi wanted to spread Hinduism in the region through the notorious terrorist organisation RSS and turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority. He said that he had repeatedly demanded from the government to take India to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the worst human rights violations, crimes against humanity and unprecedented brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. “I can prove that Modi is trying his best to break Pakistan, which he has stated many times in his speeches that he has links in Balochistan,” he said. He said that ISIS and RSS had formed an alliance against Pakistan. He also said that since Modi came into power, atrocities against Kashmiris by Indian forces had increased manifolds. In response to a question, he said, “I have categorically written in my today’s article titled "Justice for the Hazara Community” that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no choice except to visit Quetta and I also advise the same to him as per my assessment that he should visit Quetta without any further loss of time”.

He said that it is good that he visited Quetta as "better late than never".

Meanwhile, the elder sister of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik was laid to rest Saturday at her ancestral graveyard, who died of heart attack in a hospital in Sialkot. A large number of people offered the funeral prayer.

In his condolences message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolences with Senator Rehman Malik on the sad demise of his sister. He prayed that May Allah grant highest place to her in paradise and strength to the bereaved family.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Pervez Ashraf and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other prominent political, social, religious personalities and journalists including members of Parliament expressed their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and prayed for the departed soul of his sister.

