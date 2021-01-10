New date for Reko Diq case at the BVI court

LONDON: The High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has postponed the hearing on the enforcement of the $6 billion award in the Reko Diq case until the 18th January and meanwhile Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) assets registered in the BVI jurisdiction remain frozen.

The News and Geo has learnt that the hearing on Thursday lasted only for about half an hour and Justice Gerhard Wallbank of the BVI High Court of Justice, after dealing with some procedural matters, fixed the new hearing date for 18th of January where for half a day Pakistani lawyers will present their case for the first time as the freezing order during the last hearing was issued ex parte.

Injunction on the PIA assets including Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, Scribe Hotel in Paris and Minhal Incorporated remains in place till 19th of January 2021, shared a source from Pakistani legal side that attended the meeting. The receivership also stays in place till a decision is made at the next hearing.