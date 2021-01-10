Malik says India behind deteriorating situation in Balochistan

ISLMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Rehman Malik said Saturday that India was behind the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, which needed to be stopped and prevented in time by exposing India at all international forums including United Nations.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot after the burial of his sister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that he was saddened today and it would be better not to be asked any political questions.

He also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief terrorist and is not only pushing the entire region towards war but has become a threat to world peace also. He said that Modi wanted to spread Hinduism in the region through the notorious terrorist organisation RSS and turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority.

He said that he had repeatedly demanded from the government to take India to the ICJ for the worst human rights violations, crimes against humanity and unprecedented brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the elder sister of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik was laid to rest Saturday at her ancestral graveyard, who died of heart attack in a hospital in Sialkot. A large number of people offered the funeral prayer.

PPP Chairman Bilawal, President Dr Arif Alvi, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former PMs Yusuf Raza Gilani, Pervez Ashraf and President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan and other people expressed their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik.