At 5.8°C, Karachi endures season’s coldest night again

People in Karachi experienced a very cold night when the mercury dropped to 5.8 degrees Celsius again on early Saturday morning, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, adding that the cold spell will continue for at least another week.

“Under the influence of Siberian winds, the temperature dropped to 5.8°C on Saturday morning,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz. “This is the second time that the temperature has dropped below 6°C this month. On January 1 the minimum temperature of 5.8°C had been recorded.”

Sarfaraz said that under the influence of Siberian winds, the entire country is in the grip of a cold spell. Observing that the temperature had dropped below 6°C twice this month already, he warned that the cold spell will last in the city for at least one more week.

He said the weather in Karachi is likely to remain cold and dry until January 15 or 16, with the minimum temperature ranging between 6°C and 9°C, adding that there is no possibility of rain for at least the next two weeks.