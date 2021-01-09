102 fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging in 2020

FAISALABAD: The Agriculture Department registered cases against 102 dealers for overcharging and adulteration of fertilisers during the last year and imposed Rs 4 million fine on them.

The department also seized 190,338 litres substandard fertilisers. It was told during a meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee which was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Saqib Manan here.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed about the welfare measures of farmers and implementation of government policies. The Agriculture officers and representatives of farmers’ organisations were also present. The Agriculture director informed about the situation of wheat crop and said that farmers training programmes were being arranged continuously and 87 teams of Agriculture Extension visited 2,157 villages and trained 1.5 million farmers along with 69,544 informative literature distribution.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the Agriculture Department and said that the fruits of government initiatives should be communicated to the farmers and they should be kept in close touch with them so that they are aware of departmental matters.

He also directed that overcharging of prices of fertilisers and pesticides would not be tolerated. During the meeting, the representatives of farmers highlighted some issues.

ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN: The next polio eradication campaign will continue in the district from January 11 15. As many as 1.327 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops and 3,549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements would be made in this regard.

Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers of various departments were also present. The DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty with vigilantly so that 100pc target should be achieved. He said that all arrangements and implementation should be done according to micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents would continued before and during the campaign. He said that all arrangements should be made finalised at tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The DHO briefed the house on final arrangements of next polio campaign and said that duty roaster had been issued in this regard.

LIFE SAVING MEDICINES: Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Abbas Khan received a donation of life saving medicines and other equipments from Heart Saver Foundation general secretary Kashif Farooq.

Medical Social Officer Asia Faqir Hussain, Heart Saver Manager Asma Muzammil and others were also present. The MS thanked the foundation and other philanthropists for donating medicines for the welfare and treatment of the patients.