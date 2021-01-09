Pakistan National Movement calendar launched

Islamabad : Dissemination of rare historical facts and findings independence Movement and history are hallmark of Pakistan National Movement since long. Maintaining this decades old tradition, PNM in its Annual Executive meeting, presided by M. Yousuf Aziz launched historical New Year 2021 colored three pages calendar.

It contains historical editorials of 16 Feb, 1951 on the sad demise of late Chaudhry Rahmat Ali highlighting his services and paying tribute to his creation, consolidation the name of our beloved homeland ‘Pakistan’ and a life of late Chaudhary Rahmat Ali by a lifelong columnist and renowned poet late Rais Amrohi of another contemporary media outlet.

The most cherishing and interesting entry of the calendar is a historical poem contributed by People’s Republic China’s national poet Li Peng about the proposed map of Pakistan designed by late Chaudhry Rahmat Ali.

On the same page, the poet could also be with Yousuf Aziz, while serving in Pakistan Embassy Pakistan, Beijing along with other historical events and visual coverage of various functions arranged by PNM in different educational institutions, public forums etc. M. Yousuf Aziz informed that these calendars would be freely distributed among students, libraries and interested ones who may contact them.

The Executive Council also elected Yousuf Aziz and Sufi Nazir Tabassum Gorci as President and General Secretary respectively. M H Tahir and Ms Iqra Gorci (Lahore) secretary information for 2021-20-24 along executive council members namely M/s Dr. Gulam Rasool, Dildar Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Abdus Sattar, Zahid Bashir (AJK) Prof. Saima Saleem, Dr. Zhobiz, Ms. Nubla and Shakila Rafique.

The meeting offered prayers for late Advocate Gulzar Muhammad, Azad Bin Hyder, (Associate Vice Presidents of PNM, Lahore/Karachi, martyred soldiers of armed forces in various encounters Hazara community members killed in Machh and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with their grieved families. PNM also expressed solidarity with employees of MTI ‘S & Other MTI protester and urged the authorities to redress their genuine legal demands besides appreciating Secretary General UN’s issuance of his speeches in Urdu language.