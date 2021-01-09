Sit-ins staged in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Different Shia organisations on Friday took out rallies and staged ‘sit-ins’ in parts of city and cantonment board localities in protest against the recent massacre of 11 coalminers of Hazara community in Mach, Balochistan.

The protesters in shivering weather gathered here at Adiala Road to condemn the terrorist attack on the Hazara community.

Reportedly, the protesters also staged protest demonstrations here at Dehri Hasanabad, Chakri Road, and main Murree Road on Friday.

Hundreds of protesters were also protesting here at China Chowk in the federal capital.

A heavy contingent of police officials was present all around Adiala Road to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. They cordoned off areas where protesters were protesting.

The protest demonstrations led by Shia Council representatives Syed Asad Hussain Kazmi, Agha Shakir Naqvi, and Qari Shaukat Ali.