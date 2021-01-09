close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

National Tenpin: Bowling gets underway

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Top players have moved into the next stage of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship underway here at the Arena Bowling Club of F-9 Park.

Ijazur Rehman, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Fazil Maniya, and Ali Suldera all won their respective groups and have made it to the last sixteen stage.

As many as 137 players from across the country are taking part in the championship. Men’s doubles and team events will start today (Saturday). The concluding ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

