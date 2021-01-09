Brutal killings

The families of the 11 miners who were brutally murdered have said that they wouldn’t bury their loved ones until the PM paid a visit. They have staged a sit-in in Quetta and has been waiting for the PM for days now. But, unfortunately, the PM hasn’t gone to Quetta to console the grieving families. It is still unknown why the prime minister is not ready to meet the members of the marginalised community. They are sitting in the freezing cold with the bodies of the victims. Leaders of the opposition visited the Hazara mourners on Thursday (Jan 7). PTI leaders, however, tried to criticise the opposition parties for their visit. This criticism has highlighted the fact that the incumbent government is playing politics.

The government should realise that the Machh tragedy shouldn’t be used for any kind of politics. The prime minister must visit Hazara families so that they can bury their loved ones.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi

*****

The Hazara community has always been a target of terrorist attacks. To attack a community only because it belongs to a different religious sect is the blatant violation of human rights.

No community deserves to be treated this way. Everyone has the right to live in a safe and secure environment.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad

*****

This brutality against the Hazara community has been happening since 2001. Many promises were made, but after sometime, the brutal incident happened again. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure safety and security of all its citizens. The terrorists responsible for this incident are moving around. For the government, it is not that difficult to apprehend them.

Considering the commendable work our law-enforcement agencies did in the past few years to eliminate major terrorism threats, one believes they will catch the suspects and will bring them to justice in a timely manner.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada

*****

Pakistan has been a target of terrorism and sectarianism for almost four decades. Balochistan has been under the grip of militants for many years. It is still not in peace. The Hazaras are demanding the government to protect them. The government must take stern measures to stop this barbarism and assure the Hazara community that such incidents will not happen in the future.

Now it remains to be seen how the government will provide protection and justice to the Hazara community. These barbaric attacks by terrorists are a question mark over the functioning of security institutions in Balochistan.

Irfan Ali Qazi

Karachi