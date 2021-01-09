First Philippine eagle bred in captivity dies

MANILA: The first Philippine eagle bred in captivity in an effort to save one of the world’s most endangered birds has died from infections, conservationists said on Friday.

The raptor named "Pag-asa" or "Hope" was hatched in 1992 at a sanctuary run by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on the outskirts of the southern city of Davao. Pag-asa would have turned 29 next week.

The Philippines’ national bird, known for its elongated nape feathers that form into a shaggy crest, has seen its population devastated by the destruction of rainforests and hunting in the archipelago.

The centre has spent decades trying to ensure the survival of the critically endangered bird through a breeding programme and rehabilitating wounded raptors brought in from the wild.