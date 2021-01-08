close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
January 8, 2021

FPCCI will continue playing key role in highlighting Kashmir issue

National

January 8, 2021

LAHORE: Innocent and resilient Kashmiri brethren have spent 520 days under lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

FPCCI will continue playing a key role in bringing the Kashmir issue to international fora with the help of global business fraternity, Raja Muhammad Anwar, vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said.

