CCTV cameras to be installed at most sensitive polling stations during by-polls

A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed security and other administrative arrangements for the by-elections to be held in Umerkot, Malir, Sanghar and Tharparkar from January 18 to February 21.

The meeting also discussed matters of encroachments on the land of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and government agencies in the province. The meeting, held at the Sindh Secretariat, was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, the KMC administrator and the deputy commissioners from across the province.

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan informed the meeting that the by-election was scheduled to be held in Umerkot on January 18, and there were 128 polling

stations in Umerkot, out of which 50 were highly sensitive.

It was decided that CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling stations during the by-polls. Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said all the required facilities would be provided to the Election Commission by the provincial government. He asked the provincial election commissioner to extend the polling time keeping in view the coronavirus SOPs during the by-elections.

The election commissioner said the request for an extension of the polling time had been received and a decision would be taken soon in this regard. The chief secretary directed Secretary General Administration Naseem-ul- Ghani Sehto, the Mirpurkhas commissioner, and the deputy commissioner of Umerkot to remain in touch with the Election Commission and provide all facilities for the by-election.

The CS also directed the secretaries of all departments to submit to his office details of illegal occupation of land of government departments. He directed the secretaries and the deputy commissioners to submit to him the details of the land of government departments under illegal occupation within a week.

Giving orders regarding the KCR in the meeting, the chief secretary said the railway land under illegal occupation should be vacated in collaboration with the Pakistan Railways.