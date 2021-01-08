PR retrieves 114 acres

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has tightened its noose against the mafia occupying railway lands and retrieved 114 acres of commercial, residential and agriculture land through operations in all divisions during the last six months from July 1 to December 31, 2020. The value of the retrieved land is about one billion 22 crore 58 lakh 11 thousand rupees.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati had said that the lands of the railway will be retrieved from the occupation of mafia. According to details, 11.75 acres in Sukkur Division, 9.83 acres in Karachi Division and 0.83 acres of land in Quetta Division have been retrieved from the occupation mafia. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has sealed 9 petroleum warehouses in Sialkot and retrieved land worth Rs. 75 crore from occupation mafia.

PITB, PIC: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Information Commission (PIC) signed an MoU at Arfa Software Technology Park here on Thursday. The MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIC Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah. Under the agreement, both will automate paper-based PIC processes and devise a web-based portal namely Centralized Management Information System (CMIS).

PITB DG IT-OPS Faisal Yousaf, PIC Registrar Qadeer Ahmad and other senior officials of the two organizations were present at the occasion. According to the MoU, the CMIS will enhance the departmental capacity and provide a large number of confirmations against complaints and queries in a specific time period of resolution.