Judge video scandal case: IHC reserves decision on accused’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the bail petition of accused Faisal Shaheen in the judge video scandal case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the bail petition. The deputy attorney general adopted the stance that four accused have already been granted bail and he is not opposing the current bail petition too.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client has been in jail for one year while the other accused have been granted bail.

The deputy attorney general said the Challan has been submitted but the trial was not started yet. After the conclusion of arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment on the bail plea.