Provision of basic facilities to masses priority of govt: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that provision of basic facilities like health, education and infrastructural development is the chief priority of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views while witnessing the signing ceremony of MoU between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute and Gajju Khan Medical Complex Swabi in the Parliament House on Tuesday. He said that the provision of basic health facilities, like prevention, curative intervention and rehabilitation, would ameliorate the health issues faced by the poor segment of the population, who cannot afford private health facilities.

He said that collaboration among public health institutions is imperative for upgrading medical education and provision of basic health facilities at the doorstep of common people in KP.

NA Speaker has termed the MoU as milestone in the field of health care facilities in KP. He said that this agreement would enhance opportunities for medical students in the field of Medical and Allied Health Sciences. He impressed on the need to bring productive collaboration among medical institutions. He said that upgrading medical education would improve health facilities all across the province and would open new avenues of opportunities for medical students.

Registrar Khyber Medical University and Chief Executive Bacha Khan Medical Complex applauded the Speakerâ€™s special concern for upgrading medical education in KP. They briefed about the 4 years programmes of Vision Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology, Anaesthesia, Radiology, Dental Technology and Nursing, which would be started in collaboration.

The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Religious Affairs Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Ms. Monaza Hassan and Shaukat Ali also witnessed the signing ceremony of MoU.