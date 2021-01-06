LCCI, KCCI to collaborate

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have decided to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry, and economy, a statement said on Tuesday.

It was agreed at a meeting between LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and KCCI President Shariq Vohra at the Lahore Chamber premises, it added.

It was also agreed that both the chambers would keep an eye on the trade and investment opportunities and ensure their timely exchange, besides sharing their trade and economic research work.

They would also work together to settle issues with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure representation of chambers on economic policies, making at all levels.