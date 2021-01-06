close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 6, 2021

LCCI, KCCI to collaborate

Business

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 6, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have decided to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry, and economy, a statement said on Tuesday.

It was agreed at a meeting between LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and KCCI President Shariq Vohra at the Lahore Chamber premises, it added.

It was also agreed that both the chambers would keep an eye on the trade and investment opportunities and ensure their timely exchange, besides sharing their trade and economic research work.

They would also work together to settle issues with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure representation of chambers on economic policies, making at all levels.

Latest News

More From Business