Sindh gets 855 new Covid cases, 93pc of them in Karachi

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 855 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,623 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 10,165 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 855 people, or 8.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,407,948 tests, which have resulted in 219,452 positive cases, which means that 9.11 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.7 per cent in Sindh, compared to two per cent in Pakistan.

He said that 17,959 patients are currently under treatment: 17,169 in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 779 at hospitals, while 695 patients are in critical condition, of whom 72 are on life support.

He added that 440 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 197,870, which shows that the recovery rate has slipped down to 90.1 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 855 fresh cases of Sindh, 791 (or 93 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone, including 337 in the cityâ€™s District East, 194 in District South, 52 in District Korangi, 50 in District Central, 25 in District Malir and four in District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Tando Mohammad Khan has reported 32 new cases, Hyderabad 29, Sanghar 15, Mirpurkhas 13, Dadu 12, Naushehroferoze 10, Larkana nine, Kambar eight, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Jamshoro and Umerkot six each, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar four each, and Kashmore, Sukkur and Thatta one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by complying with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government so that the transmission of the virus can be limited.