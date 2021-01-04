PDA to construct modern footpaths in Hayatabad township

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided to construct modern footpaths along all the roads in Hayatabad in view of the difficulties faced by pedestrians.

The decision was made in the light of the directives issued by KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and Minister for Local Government Yousuf Ayub, said an official handout.

All major intersections, including the Zarghuni Chowk, would be widened and reconstructed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic as well as facilitate the pedestrians.

Peshawar Development Authority Director General Syed Zafar Ali Shah visited various roads, residential and business areas of Hayatabad in Phase-I.

He was accompanied by the heads and officials of various sections of PDA, including Directors of Coordination, Roads, Estate Management, Building Control Agency (BCA), Horticulture, Water Supply and Sanitation Electrical, Vigilance and Enforcement wings.

The PDA chief inspected the infrastructure development schemes apart from reviewing the problems of local people. Orders were issued on the spot for its redressal.

He said all departments and officers of PDA should play an active role and work round-the-clock to make the phases of Hayatabad environment-friendly and comfortable for the local inhabitants and hence work on an emergency basis.

He said the directors of all sections should schedule weekly visits to modernize Hayatabad with use of the latest technology.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah asked the PDA section heads to come up with new themes and ideas to turn the township into a model city.

He asked for embarking upon an emergency plan for construction of footpaths on both sides of all the roads, ensuring green belts and tree plantation, installation of benches and children’s swings in parks, the accuracy of the lighting system, clear determination of rules and regulations for advertisements and signboards and improvement of drinking water facilities.

The PDA chief ordered the officials to impose heavy fines on the owners of vacant plots filled with dirt to ensure its proper maintenance.

He also directed the Horticulture Wing to prepare an immediate action plan for the beautification and tree plantation on a vast area under Urban Forestry.