Degrees of 17 lawyers found fake

GUJRANWALA: The LLB degrees of 17 lawyers were found fake here.

DBA president Mohsin Yaqoob Butt told reporters that after receiving complaints regarding fake degrees, he established a committee to probe into the matter.

During investigations, the degrees of 17 lawyers were found fake, he disclosed.

He told that the degrees of Abdul Haq Dhillu, Ahsan Akbar, Ch Shani Sandhu, Mehr Imtiaz, Syed Raza, Naila Mehr, Mehr Hammad, Muhammad Shoaib, Agha Aqeel, Muhammad Akhtar, Sabir Shahzad, Mujahid Islam, Adeela Kainat, Nazim Ali, Zainul Abidin and Rana Nasir were found fake.

All the fake degree holders not only got licences on the basis of fake degrees but practicing in the Sessions Court with allotment of chambers, he added.

Meanwhile, the bar president have submitted application in the Civil Lines police station for registration of cases against the accused lawyers.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man shot dead the wife over a domestic issue at Nowshera Virkan on Sunday.

Reportedly, Tallat Bibi went to har paents house after having a quarrel with her accused husband Imran some days before. On the day of the incident, the accused visited the house of his in-laws to get back his wife but she refused to do so.

To it, the accused allegedly shot her dead. Nowshera Virkan police have started investigation.

ACE RECOVERS DUES FROM MC: The Anti-Corruption Establishment team has recovered millions of rupees from the defaulters of the Municipal Corporation and deposited the recovered amount in the government exchequer.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti told that the Gujrat Anti-Corruption Establishment team during a crackdown recovered Rs 43 million dues from the Municipal Corporation Gujrat and deposited the amount in the government exchequer.