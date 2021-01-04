Provision of essential commodities at affordable prices lauded

Islamabad : The consumers have lauded the provision of quality essential commodities at affordable prices in the Sunday Bazaar.

A visit to Sunday Bazaar by this correspondent revealed that the traders associations have agreed with the local administration to provide quality goods to the consumers at low prices compared to that in the open market.

The administration has set up a Complaint Centre and if any vendor never follows the rate list the customer can lodge a complaint against him. The relevant authorities immediately pursue the complaint and if found guilty the vendor is fined according to the set rules.

Hameed Khan, a stallholder, said “We sell cloth, cosmetics, shoes, and other such things according to the buying power of the customers because the price hike has been adversely affecting the common people.”

Some other stallholders stated that they directly sell their products by bypassing the retailer and it is also convenient to set up a stall there and save high rent and taxes as opposed to the commercial areas.

Given the increasing price hike, the Sunday Bazaar has become an ultimate shopping expedition as the consumers visit this weekly bazaar and return with overflowing bags and baskets.

Interestingly, Sunday Bazaar now covers all kinds of products like electronic gadgets, cooking utensils, artificial jewellery and toys without leaving a large dent in the pocket.

Most people feel hesitant to admit that they visit Sunday Bazaar to purchase products but the reality is that it now rivals other major markets in every aspect.